Swayman will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Swayman was fantastic in his last start Friday against the Islanders, turning aside all 25 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-0 victory and his first career shutout. The 21-year-old rookie will try to pick up a third straight win in a favorable road matchup with a Buffalo squad that's 5-15-4 at home this year.