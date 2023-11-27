Watch Now:

Swayman will guard the road net Monday versus Columbus.

Swayman has gone winless in his past two outings, surrendering nine goals on 75 shots. He has a 7-1-2 record this season with a 2.28 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 10 games played. The Blue Jackets rank 24th in the league with 2.82 goals per contest this campaign.

