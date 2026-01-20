Swayman will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Stars, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

The Bruins are currently riding a six-game winning streak, and Swayman has been in net for three of those contests. During that time, the 27-year-old is 3-0-0 with a phenomenal 1.34 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Stars sit ninth in the NHL with 3.27 goals per game but have struggled mightily recently -- they are 2-6-4 in their last 12 games and have scored exactly one goal in three straight losses.