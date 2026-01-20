default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Swayman will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Stars, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

The Bruins are currently riding a six-game winning streak, and Swayman has been in net for three of those contests. During that time, the 27-year-old is 3-0-0 with a phenomenal 1.34 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Stars sit ninth in the NHL with 3.27 goals per game but have struggled mightily recently -- they are 2-6-4 in their last 12 games and have scored exactly one goal in three straight losses.

More News