Swayman will defend the road goal Sunday against Detroit, per NESN host Adam Pellerin.

Swayman is coming off a 25-save performance in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Buffalo. He has posted a 10-2-4 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 17 appearances. The Red Wings sit third in the league this campaign with 3.56 goals per contest.