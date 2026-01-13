Swayman will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday against the Red Wings, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Aside from giving up six goals in Seattle on Jan. 6, Swayman has bounced back from the rough patch he endured at the end of December. The 27-year-old is 3-1-0 across his last four appearances after going 0-2-2 with an .852 save percentage and a 3.45 GAA over five prior outings. Swayman should have the upper hand for Tuesday's matchup, as the Red Wings had to travel after Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes, while the Bruins have been off since Sunday. He's faced Detroit twice already this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while allowing a total of seven goals on 49 shots (.857 save percentage).