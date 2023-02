Swayman will guard the road goal Monday against Edmonton, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman is coming off a 36-save effort in last Thursday's 6-5 win over Seattle. He has a 14-4-4 record this season with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 24 appearances. The Oilers rank first in the league this campaign with 3.83 goals per game.