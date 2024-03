Swayman will protect the road goal against the Panthers on Tuesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Swayman wasn't great in his last appearance Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll attempt to pick up his 23rd victory of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Florida team that's lost four of its last five games.