Swayman will defend the road goal during Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Swayman was solid in his last start Sunday versus the Flyers, stopping 34 of 37 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The 24-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 24th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens squad that's 17-20-3 at home this year. Look for Swayman to take a back seat to Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) once the Bruins' first-round playoff series versus the Panthers gets underway.