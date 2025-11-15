Swayman will serve as the starting goaltender on the road in Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Swayman is working on a four-game winning streak, allowing only 10 goals on 128 shots. He is 7-4-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 11 starts this season. Montreal is coming off its worst loss of the season Thursday, as they dropped a 7-0 decision to Dallas.