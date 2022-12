Swayman will tend to the road goal Tuesday versus Ottawa, per Bruins reporter Kevin Paul Dupont .

Swayman has won his past two outings, having stopped 56 of 60 shots. He has a 7-3-1 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 12 appearances. Swayman has a mark of 3-2-0 versus the Senators in his career with a 3.00 GAA.