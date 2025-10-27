Swayman will guard the road goal against Ottawa on Monday.

Swayman is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Colorado. He has posted a 3-3-0 record this season while surrendering 17 goals on 188 shots. During the 2024-25 regular season, Swayman went 0-1-2 versus the Senators while stopping 81 of 93 shots.