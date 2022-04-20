Swayman will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Penguins.

Swayman has been sharp recently, securing back-to-back wins over the Penguins and the Blues while posting an admirable 1.49 GAA and .935 save percentage. He'll try to pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.53 goals per game at home this year, eighth in the NHL.