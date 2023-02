Swayman will defend the road crease in Seattle on Thursday.

This is no surprise as Ullmark had started the last two games, and Swayman had not gone more than two games without a start since Dec. 15. Swayman is 13-4-4 with a 2.21 GAA and ,918 save percentage this season. Swayman will face the Kraken, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.46 goals per game.