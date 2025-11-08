default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Swayman will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman is coming off a 30-save performance in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. He has a 5-4-0 record this season while permitting 28 goals on 273 shots. Toronto ranks second in the league with 3.71 goals per game this campaign.

More News