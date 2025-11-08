Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Starting in Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Swayman is coming off a 30-save performance in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. He has a 5-4-0 record this season while permitting 28 goals on 273 shots. Toronto ranks second in the league with 3.71 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Third win in last four starts•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Patrolling crease against Isles•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp bounce back game•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Worst outing of season Monday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Starting in Ottawa•