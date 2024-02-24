Swayman will guard the road goal Saturday against the Canucks, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman has won his past two outings, including a 37-save performance in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime victory over Edmonton. Over 32 appearances this season, he has supplied a record of 18-6-7 with three shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Vancouver is tied for second in the league this campaign with 3.64 goals per contest.