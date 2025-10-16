Swayman will serve as the starting netminder on the road against Vegas on Thursday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has alternated starts with Joonas Korpisalo over the first week of the regular season, and that pattern will continue Thursday as Swayman tends the twine for the third time in the Bruins' first five games. Swayman has been strong early in the year, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .966 save percentage.