Swayman will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Thursday, according to Belle Fraser of The Hockey News.

Swayman has struggled in his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 50 shots. Overall, the 25-year-old is 22-7-8 with a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He will be in for a tough matchup against the Rangers, who are averaging 3.33 goals, 10th in the league.