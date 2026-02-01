Swayman will start Sunday's Stadium Series game against the Lightning, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman will make his third straight start going for his fourth consecutive win outdoors at Raymond James Stadium for the Stadium Series game. It will be his first appearance in an outdoor game in his career. The 27-year-old is 22-12-2 on the season with a 2.87 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Lightning will present a challenge for the Bruins goaltender as they are second in the league scoring 3.46 goals per game.