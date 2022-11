Swayman will be back in net Saturday when the Bruins host the Blackhawks, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Swayman hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 1. He'll return to face a Blackhawks team that's scored only twice over their previous two contests. Swayman is 2-1-0 with a .878 save percentage this season.