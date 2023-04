Swayman will patrol the visiting crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has won his last four starts, giving up five goals on 130 shots. He is 20-6-4 with a 2.21 GAA and .921 save percentage this season. He will face the Penguins, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.23 goals per game.