Swayman will guard the home net Saturday against the Predators, per Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

After Linus Ullmark started in the opener, the Bruins will turn to Swayman on Saturday against Nashville. The 24-year-old Swayman went 24-6-4 with a .920 save percentage with Boston last season as he appears to be in line to split work with Ullmark again to open the 2023-24 campaign.