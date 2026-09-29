Swayman will defend the home crease in Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.

Swayman will look to carry the momentum he generated in the 2025-26 season into the upcoming campaign, where he'll kick things off against one of Boston's rivals from the Original Six. The 27-year-old backstop excelled in his second full season as the Bruins' lead option between the pipes, compiling a 31-18-4 record, a 2.71 GAA, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts across 55 regular-season appearances. Pitted against a Rangers' offense that struggled a season ago, Swayman is a strong start in all fantasy formats to welcome in the new season.