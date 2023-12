Swayman will patrol the blue paint Sunday at home against Columbus.

Swayman dominated the Sharks in his last outing, stopping all 26 shots he faced in the shutout win. The 25-year-old had struggled for a bit over his previous three appearances, coughing up 11 goals on 94 shots while going 0-1-1. For the season, he still owns an impressive .930 save percentage and 2.17 GAA alongside an 8-1-2 record.