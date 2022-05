Swayman will patrol the home crease for Sunday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes, as Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that the Bruins won't be making any changes to their lineup compared to the previous game.

Swayman gets the nod for this important matinee after holding the Hurricanes to two goals on 27 shots to win Game 3. Linus Ullmark started the first two games of the series and allowed four goals in each en route to consecutive losses.