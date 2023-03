Swayman will get the start in Detroit on Sunday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI radio reports.

Swayman will get the second game of back-to-back games against Detroit. He is 16-5-4 with a 2.30 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. Swayman gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday, snapping a four-game winning streak. He will face the Red Wings, who are 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.97 goals per contest.