Swayman will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

No surprise as Linus Ullmark faced 57 shots Tuesday in a road win over Calgary. Swayman has won his last three starts, stopping 86 of 93 shots to improve his record to 15-4-4 with a 2.33 GAA and .916 save percentage. He will face the Sabres, who are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.76 goals per game.