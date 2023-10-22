Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Swayman will make his second start of the season after earning a 3-2 win over the Predators last Saturday. The 24-year-old appears to be right back into an even split of playing time with Linus Ullmark, who has allowed just one goal in each of his two wins so far. Swayman remains a solid fantasy play behind a strong defense.