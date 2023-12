Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Swayman has allowed just five goals over his last four appearances, going 2-0-1 in that span. The 25-year-old will handle the second half of a back-to-back for the Bruins after Linus Ullmark picked up a 5-4 shootout win Friday. Swayman will face a Rangers team that also won Friday over the Ducks, which was their fourth win over the last seven games.