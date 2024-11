Swayman will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Swayman has allowed 19 goals over his last six games while going 2-4-0 in that span. The 25-year-old has had inconsistent goal support amid the Bruins' early struggles. The Senators could be a tough matchup for Swayman, as they've scored an average of 3.46 goals per game.