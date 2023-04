Swayman will be defending the home crease against Toronto on Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Swayman has won his last five starts, giving up eight goals on 154 shots. He is 21-6-4 with a 2.24 GAA and .919 save percentage this season. Swayman will face the Maple Leafs, who are ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.39 goals per game.