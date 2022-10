Swayman will defend the home crease against Detroit on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman is off to a rough start this season as he is 1-1-0 but has given up nine goals on 49 shots and has relinquished the No. 1 spot in net to Linus Ullmark. Swayman will face the Red Wings who have scored 22 goals in six games this season.