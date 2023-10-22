Swayman stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The Kings got a goal on a power play late in the third to make it closer than it actually was. Swayman has allowed four goals on 69 shots over his two starts this season, winning both of them to help the Bruins stay undefeated. The 24-year-old will likely continue to alternate starts with Linus Ullmark, which lines Swayman up to face Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Tuesday.