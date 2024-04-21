Swayman stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Swayman ended the season with a pair of losses, but he was good overall with a 25-10-8 record, a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He was dialed in Saturday, stopping everything but a David Kampf tally in the third period. After the game, head coach Jim Montgomery said it would be "hard to go away from" Swayman for Game 2 on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Montgomery almost always alternated starts between Swayman and Linus Ullmark in the regular season, but he may have hinted at going with the hot hand in the playoffs, at least in the first round.