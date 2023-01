Swayman allowed two goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Swayman allowed just a pair of tallies to Kirby Dach en route to the 4-2 victory. Swayman has now won his last five starts, sporting a .957 save percentage in that span. The 24-year-old netminder has been effective while splitting starts with Linus Ullmark. Swayman improves to 12-3-3 with a .916 save percentage on the season.