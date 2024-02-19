Swayman stopped 43 of 46 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars.

Swayman was stellar against a barrage of Dallas shots, making a season-high 43 saves, including 21 in the second period, before stopping eight of nine attempts in the shootout to earn the win. The impressive effort snaps a three-game losing streak for Swayman as he improves to 17-6-7 with a .922 save percentage and 2.39 GAA this season. Linus Ullmark will likely start Wednesday versus Edmonton, lining up Swayman for a road matchup with the Flames on Thursday.