Swayman made 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

The first goal came on a 5-on-3 power play early in the first period. The second went over his shoulder from the high slot in the second. Swayman continues to play second fiddle to Linus Ullmark, who is having a Vezina-caliber season. But that second fiddle sounds sweet. Swayman is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts with just 12 goals allowed, four of which came in tough overtime loss to the Panthers right before the break.