Swayman stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Swayman kept Boston competitive throughout the contest, but Mikko Rantanen's hat trick ultimately ended the Bruins' five-game winning streak. The 27-year-old netminder has been a reliable contributor during Boston's strong start, and Tuesday's .880 save percentage represented a rare dip in his early-season numbers. Despite the defeat, the Bruins have earned points in six consecutive games. Swayman has appeared five times over that stretch, posting a 1.78 GAA and an impressive .936 save percentage on 141 shots faced.