Swayman made 31 saves Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Toronto.

The only goal that got past Swayman was a fluke. Sam Lafferty scored into an open net from the right post after controlling Zach Aston-Reese's shot, which was going wide of the net. The Bruins (61-12-15) are now one win shy of tying the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning for the most wins in NHL history. Swayman has done his part -- he's 22-6-4 with a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage in 31 starts. Linus Ullmark will likely carry the Bruins in the postseason, but Swayman will be ready to take on whatever he's given.

More News