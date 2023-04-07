Swayman made 31 saves Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Toronto.

The only goal that got past Swayman was a fluke. Sam Lafferty scored into an open net from the right post after controlling Zach Aston-Reese's shot, which was going wide of the net. The Bruins (61-12-15) are now one win shy of tying the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning for the most wins in NHL history. Swayman has done his part -- he's 22-6-4 with a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage in 31 starts. Linus Ullmark will likely carry the Bruins in the postseason, but Swayman will be ready to take on whatever he's given.