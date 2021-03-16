Swayman was selected as the AHL's Player of the Week on Monday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

After a week in which the 2017 fourth-rounder went 2-0-0, with a 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage for AHL Providence, Swayman was under consideration for a spot start with the big club Tuesday night against the Penguins. Daniel Vladar got the nod, given that he has more pro experience, but Swayman's strong start this season (7-0-0, with a 1.57 GAA and .942 save percentage) has the 22-year-old's prospect profile in the Boston system on the rise.