Swayman stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Swayman was beaten twice in the first period -- including once by Alex Ovechkin, who moved one goal closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record -- and twice more in the third frame. The Bruins have been slumping of late to the tune of nine straight losses, and Swayman has played in six of those defeats, going 0-6-0 with an inflated 4.97 GAA and a subpar .840 save percentage over that stretch.