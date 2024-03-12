Swayman allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Blues on Monday.

It was a tough night for Swayman, who allowed a pair of goals in each of the first two periods en route to his first regulation loss since Feb. 15. The 25-year-old netminder had been rolling coming into Monday's outing, going 5-0-1 with a .924 save percentage in his prior six starts. He's now 21-7-8 with a .920 save percentage and 2.49 GAA on the season. The Bruins will look to get back in the win column Thursday on the road in Montreal.