Swayman stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Swayman held Vancouver scoreless until Brock Boeser's tally 12:49 into the third period before Filip Hronek tied the game 2-2 with 1:11 left in the frame. The 25-year-old netminder would wind up with the loss when Boeser added a second tally on a power play in overtime. Swayman had won back-to-back starts coming into Saturday, though the Bruins' defense hasn't been doing him any favors -- he's now faced 127 shots in his last three outings. Swayman falls to 18-6-8 with a .920 save percentage and 2.49 GAA on the season.