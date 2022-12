Swayman stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

The 24-year-old goalie played well to win and had little chance on the pucks that beat him, but Cam Talbot was standing on his head in the other crease. Since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November, Swayman has gone 5-2-2 with a 2.27 GAA and .911 save percentage, working himself back into a timeshare with Linus Ullmark in the process.