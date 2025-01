Swayman stopped 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Florida.

Swayman helped the Bruins earn two points in the standings despite being outshot by a 43-18 margin. He was superb while halting his five-game losing skid. Swayman improves to 14-15-3 with a 2.91 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 32 appearances.