Swayman stopped 18 of 20 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Swayman was beaten midway through the second period and once more in overtime, although the OT goal was an own goal that was attributed to Connor Zary. Swayman is now winless in his last five appearances, a stretch in which he's gone 0-2-2 with a 3.45 GAA and a subpar .852 save percentage. Things won't get easier for the 27-year-old with a matchup against a red-hot Oilers offense on New Year's Eve.