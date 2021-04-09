Swayman allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Swayman has won both of his first two NHL appearances. He's allowed just four goals on 75 shots to begin his Bruins career. The 22-year-old has proven to be a solid insurance option while Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) are unavailable. It remains to be seen if either of the Bruins' top two goalies are ready to return for Saturday's game in Philadelphia -- if not, Swayman could get a third straight start.