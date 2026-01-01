Swayman stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Swayman was winless over his last five outings before avenging the loss that started that skid, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Oilers on Dec. 18. The 27-year-old netminder had a poor December, allowing four or more goals in four of 11 appearances. He's now at a 15-10-2 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 28 games this season. Swayman will likely get the nod again Saturday in Vancouver with a chance to get even with another team that defeated him during his December slump -- he allowed four goals on 23 shots in a shootout loss to the Canucks on Dec. 20.