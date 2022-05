Swayman made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Tie Domi was his kryptonite with two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen wasn't far behind with a goal and a helper. Swayman finishes his first postseason as a starter with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.