Swayman stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

He didn't look good on a Simon Nemec tally in the second period, but otherwise Swayman was once again let down by his defense. The 26-year-old wraps up his first season as Boston's unquestioned No. 1 goalie with a 22-29-7 record, 3.11 GAA and .892 save percentage, and it remains to be seen whether the Bruins will embrace a youth movement this offseason, or try to bolster the roster around Swayman with veterans to provide a quicker fix.