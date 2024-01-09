Swayman stopped 33 of 36 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Swayman has allowed at least three goals in three straight outings after doing so just once in his prior seven outings. The 25-year-old was at least able to salvage a standings point Monday, but Valeri Nichushkin's lone tally in the shootout meant that was all the Bruins got. Swayman is down to 11-3-5 with a 2.45 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 20 starts. He continues to share the crease with Linus Ullmark, who should be expected in goal for Tuesday's game in Arizona. Swayman is lined up to make his next start in Vegas on Thursday.